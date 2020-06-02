LPD captures fugitive after high speed chase

LAWTON, Okla. (TNN) - The Lawton Police Department found themselves in a high speed chase with a fugitive on Tuesday afternoon.
Officers were attempting to capture Christopher Carlock at a residence near 20th and Hoover when he left the area.
Patrolling officers spotted Carlock and attempted to stop him when he fled.
The pursuit started near 26th and Homestead before travelling through neighborhoods and near Central Mall. At one point the suspect was travelling eastbound in the westbound lanes of Gore Blvd. near 5th Street.
He ended up leading officers down Railroad Street and was stopped in a field behind a shopping center.
Officers were able to take Carlock into custody without further incident. A woman who was also in the truck was detained and released by police.
Carlock is wanted out of Beckham County for attempted murder and kidnapping among other charges.
This story was updated to change “aggravated murder” to “attempted murder” as the charge Carlock is facing.
