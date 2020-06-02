MAKENZIE’S OUTDOOR ADVENTURES: Kayaking at LETRA

FORT SILL, Okla. (TNN) -Kayaking is one of the many activities that Lake Elmer Thomas Recreation Area has to offer.
7 News Anchor Makenzie Burk was invited to go on their monthly Sunrise Kayak tour.
It's another Outdoor Adventure full of peace, laughter, and a lot of paddling.
Kayaking gets you up close and personal with nature, and LETRA, offers kayak tours all through the summer.
“Practice makes perfect of course, but anybody can do it,” said Tenille Russell, community recreation officer.
The sunrise and sunset tours at LETRA include two hours of beautiful views, and it’s a bit of a workout too.
“Outdoor recreation is really good not only for your physical health and well-being, but for your mental health and well-being right now,” said Russell. “And it’s stressful times at the moment, so anything that we can do to kind of help people unwind, relax, mentally and physically is good.”
It was the first time on a kayak for several people, including Fort Sill specialist, Ruben Curet.
“I’m kind of excited and kind of scared at the same time, because I don’t know how to swim, but we’re here to have fun and learn,” said Curet.
LETRA is located at the base of Mt. Scott on a 360 acre no wake lake, perfect for kayaking.
There are 14 kayaks available to rent throughout the week, and if there’s something you don’t know how to do, just ask a guide.
“We’ll go over safety with you, we’ve got lessons, so if you’re a little worried or a little nervous about getting out in the water, we can help you with that,” said Russell.
Curet is stationed at Fort Sill for two years, and he says he wants to take advantage of the opportunities to try new things.
“It’s good for all the soldiers, so we can do something different,” said Curet. “Because we’re here all week working hard, and it’s kind of stressful. So we can do something different, and have fun.”
But LETRA is not just for Fort Sill soldiers, it’s open to everyone.
“Just come on down to LETRA, and visit us at the country store, and we’ll take care of them,” said Russell.
LETRA holds sunrise and sunset kayak tours every month from May through September. For more information on how to rent a kayak, or sign up for a kayak tour, you can contact LETRA staff at (580)442-5858.
