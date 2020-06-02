MILITARY MONDAYS: Health and wellness during the coronavirus pandemic

FORT SILL, Okla. (TNN) - It has been three months since 7News reporter, Hunter McEachern, was on Fort Sill for her health and wellness series. In it, she goes through a training program as if she was a soldier on post to improve her mental and physical health.
Monday was her first day back since the coronavirus pandemic. In this story she shares how the coronavirus has affected the regimen given to her by Fort Sill professionals at the Graham Performance Enhancement Center.
Hunter started the visit by meeting with a health educator, who administered a body composition test in a Bod Pod. After three months of working out at home, and at times not working out at all since gyms were closed, Hunter said she was curious to learn how her body had changed.
Less than two minutes after stepping inside the Bod Pod, her results were in.
“You body fat percentage was 22.8. Today, 23.8," said Danica Unger, health educator at the Fort Sill Army Wellness Center. "So, you went up about a percentage.”
Hunter gained only 1.8 lbs of body fat since March. Some other promising news: Her fat free mass remained the same.
“That tells us that you did not lose muscle,” said Unger.
After the Bod Pod, Hunter did a metabolic rate test, which measured her breathing to help calculate how many calories she burns while at rest. She learned that she needs at least 1,500 calories a day for daily function.
After the tests, Hunter and Unger sat down and discussed ways those at home can take care of themselves during the pandemic, mainly focusing on a positive outlook.
“Make a gratitude list of things that you can do," said Unger. "Well, I can still go running. I’m spending more time with my kids than I normally would because they would have been in school. So making gratitude lists, anything that will help.”
Unger said clients are able to return to the Fort Sill Army Wellness Center for Bod Pod and metabolic rate testing, as well as in-person health classes. You will want to make sure to sign up ahead of time, though, because they are limited to six people per class.
Tune in next week as Hunter begins her new training regimen and becomes one week closer to her go at the Army Combat Fitness Test.
