State Health Department adjusts available data for second straight day

LAWTON, Okla. (TNN) - For the second day in a row, The Oklahoma State Health Department has adjusted what COVID-19 data is available for people to find.
Debra Johnson, with the Comanche County Department said these changes followed the expiration of the Catastrophic Emergency Declaration, which was in effect from April 7th to May 31st.
The department announced that you could no longer view COVID-19 data based on cities, zip codes and in some cases nursing homes.
They also decided that data for counties below 20,000 would not be available...but the changes today impacted that portion.
“OSDH has said that by the end of today, you’ll be able to get county data, regardless of county size, but not all the other specific identifiers," said District Health Planner Debra Johnson.
Johnson said they did experience a gap in their information when this plan went into effect... missing some of the smaller counties they typically report, but that will all be back to normal Wednesday.
