Temps get uncomfortably close to 100 degrees

LAWTON, Okla. (TNN) - Summer heat continues to be this week’s weather headline. Temperatures are guaranteed to be in the 90s for the next 5 to 7 days, and it’s not out of the question that we make it to nearly 100° before the workweek comes to an end. The rain chances are there but really not good enough to and to the 7-day forecast. Forecast models have hinted at the possibility of thunderstorms over the northwest corner of Texoma. places like Elk City, Hollis and Childress could see some stray thunderstorms both Wednesday evening and Thursday evening. But for Lawton and Wichita Falls rain chances look to be very poor.