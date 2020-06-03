Altus council sends MAPS II project, electric rate changes to public vote

ALTUS, Okla. (TNN) - The Altus City Council voted unanimously Tuesday night to take a Make Altus Progressive, or MAPS plan, to a vote of the public.
"Our military is stressing quality of life for their troops so our next phase of MAPS, it was decided that’s what it will center on. As you know, we have a body of water in the center of our town, the reservoir, so this next phase of MAPS will spend $12 million on the city reservoir and then other projects all related to quality of life,” said Altus Mayor Jack Smiley.
MAPS II follows up the original MAPS program in Altus that was passed back in 2008. You can read more about the proposal here. If passed, money would be split between the City of Altus and Altus Public Schools to fund various projects. The council also voted to send a sales tax increase of .625 percent aimed at reducing electric rates in Altus to a public vote.
"Altus in the past has had a habit of when they needed more revenue, increasing electric rates. But our sales tax that we get to run the city is only two percent and you can’t run a city on two percent. So this tax increase will be to move that over to the general operating fund. So everyone that shops in Altus and uses our amenities will get to pay into that fund rather than just the 8,000 electric meters paying that for everyone,” Smiley said.
If everything is passed, the sales tax rate in Altus would go from the 8.875% it is now up to 9.25%. Smiley said Altus residents would see at the minimum a 6% decrease in their electric rates. Both are expected to be on the ballot in August.
