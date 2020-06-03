Central High Elementary Principal has retired

LAWTON, Okla. (TNN) - The Central High School District will miss their longtime elementary principal who has decided to retire.
Mrs. LeAnn Johnson went to elementary, middle, and high school at Central High and after college she found herself right back.
“Once a Broncho always a Broncho. We have this phrase it’s a good day to be a Broncho. I’m going to miss that significantly," said Johnson.
It began 30 years ago when Johnson was offered a teaching job at Central High Elementary.
“The superintendent called me and asked me if I wanted to come in for an interview. I came over and he hired me so the first year I taught Kindergarten," said Johnson.
Mrs. Johnson taught for more than a decade and then took on the role of assistant principal.
Eventually reconnecting with a long time friend, Kristy Huffman.
“I came here 16 years ago Mrs. Johnson was a teacher and was just starting out as the Assistant Principal preparing her to be the Principal," said Huffman.
Huffman said Mrs. Johnson was always willing to fill in where she was needed and helped anyone she could.
That is what teachers, students, and the community will miss the most.
“It’ll be interesting if anyone can fill her shoes. She will be very well missed," said Huffman.
Central High faculty & staff surprised Johnson with a banner outside of her home filled with signatures from current and former students and teachers.
