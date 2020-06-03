LAWTON, Okla. (TNN) -Good morning Texoma!
It's mild and muggy outside this morning. The mild temperatures and warm dewpoints will lead to a hot and humid afternoon. Highs today will top out in the mid to upper 90s under mostly sunny skies.
Tomorrow and Friday will be two of the hottest days we have seen here in Texoma for awhile. High temperatures will be in the upper 90s to low triple digits. Dewpoint temperatures will be in the mid to upper 60s causing very muggy conditions. Make sure to stay hydrated and take plenty of breaks when working outside. Tomorrow evening a few strong to severe storms are possible primarily north along I-40. Those storms could produce quarter sized hail and wind gusts up to 60mph.
Saturday and Sunday or weather will stay dry and quiet with high temperatures in the mid to upper 90s.
Monday and Tuesday next week high temperatures will be around 95. We could be seeing a little relief from the heat next week, as a cold front looks to move in on Wednesday.
-First Alert 7 Meteorologist John Hammersmith
Copyright 2020 Texoma News Network. All rights reserved.