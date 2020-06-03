Tomorrow and Friday will be two of the hottest days we have seen here in Texoma for awhile. High temperatures will be in the upper 90s to low triple digits. Dewpoint temperatures will be in the mid to upper 60s causing very muggy conditions. Make sure to stay hydrated and take plenty of breaks when working outside. Tomorrow evening a few strong to severe storms are possible primarily north along I-40. Those storms could produce quarter sized hail and wind gusts up to 60mph.