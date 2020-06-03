GRAPHIC: Court docs shed light on charges faced by fugitive after Tuesday’s chase through Lawton

LAWTON, Okla. (TNN) - Court documents have shed more light on a suspect who led Lawton police on a high-speed chase through town on Tuesday afternoon.
Christopher Carlock was wanted out of Beckham County on a $1 million warrant for attempted first-degree murder, kidnapping and other charges when he was discovered to be in Lawton.
According to Beckham County court documents, the investigation into Carlock began with a Facebook video of a man who was bloody and appeared beaten. It was discovered the man was in a hotel room in Elk City at the time the video was taken.
Police in Elk City located the victim, who was tied to a chair with zip ties and had apparently been beaten with fists and a tire iron.
Through the course of the investigation police say they learned that Carlock had allegedly beat the man with the tire iron. The victim has also reportedly been threatened with having his toes and fingers cut off with dog clippers.
Officers say they were told that Carlock had contacted other members of the Aryan Brotherhood to bring a tarp to the hotel room and told accomplices to leave the room. Police believe with the evidence they gathered, Carlock had intended to kill the victim.
The victim was taken to the hospital to be treated for multiple wounds including broken teeth, lacerations and other injuries to the head and body.
In Comanche County, Carlock is facing charges including: eluding an officer and endangering others, possession of stolen motor vehicle, possession of firearm after former felony conviction, leaving the scene of a property accident and driving under revocation.
His Beckham County charges include: maiming, attempted murder in first degree, kidnapping and assault and battery w/ force likely to cause death.
Carlock is facing up to life in prison.
