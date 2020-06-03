Hotter weather still ahead, storms possible Thursday

LAWTON, Okla. (TNN) - One of the new developments in the forecast is a marginal risk of severe thunderstorms Thursday night. Unfortunately the hottest weather of the week has yet to come. In fact, Thursday and Friday look to be our hottest days in the 7-day forecast with high temperatures in the upper 90s. We are seeing isolated thunderstorms over the Texas Panhandle and it looks like most of today’s thunderstorm activity will remain west of Texoma.
Thursday night could be a different story. We expect thunderstorms to develop along and to the north of Interstate 40 and drift South Thursday night perhaps bringing a concern for Gusty winds and some hail after sunset.
John Cameron, First Alert Meteorologist
