Hotter weather still ahead, storms possible Thursday

LAWTON, Okla. (TNN) - One of the new developments in the forecast is a marginal risk of severe thunderstorms Thursday night. Unfortunately the hottest weather of the week has yet to come. In fact, Thursday and Friday look to be our hottest days in the 7-day forecast with high temperatures in the upper 90s. We are seeing isolated thunderstorms over the Texas Panhandle and it looks like most of today’s thunderstorm activity will remain west of Texoma.