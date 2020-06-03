OBI to offer COVID-19 antibody testing

LAWTON, Okla. (TNN) - The Oklahoma Blood Institute will be giving free Covid-19 antibody tests to blood donors.
The tests will be provided at all donor centers and mobile blood drives.
The testing kits are provided by a lab in Norman, and OBI’s medical lab techs will test each sample.
Antibody tests will be mailed to the donors.
OBI officials say they are in need for blood donations because of several drives being canceled.
Donors do have the option of opting out of antibody testing.
