Chattanooga community, school district respond after controversial Facebook comment by employee

CHATTANOOGA, Okla. (TNN) - A Chattanooga mother is looking for change after she says a racist message was posted on social media by a counselor at Chattanooga Public Schools.
Wednesday, Chattanooga Public Schools says one of their employees posted a racist comment on a Facebook post that 7NEWS is told was about NFL quarterback Colin Kaepernick kneeling. That comment, however, had absolutely nothing to do with kneeling or football and quickly enraged many across the country and here in southwest Oklahoma.
“Instantly I got sick. Sick to my stomach in disbelief and shock. She is actually my oldest son’s teacher and guidance counselor," said Chattanooga resident Robin LeGrand.
LeGrand said she saw the comment within minutes of it being published. It led to a tough conversation with her biracial 15-year-old son.
“He read the post himself and he instantly became just shocked, he was crying, he was shaking with rage. He was so upset. That’s something as a mother I never expected to have to go to, especially at the hands of an educator. I have to just kind of explain to him that unfortunately, this does exist. This does exist, no matter where we go, wherever we’re at in our lives, it’s there," LeGrand said.
Chattanooga Public Schools Superintendent Jerry Brown issued a strong statement against the Facebook comment.
“Our top priority is developing today’s students into tomorrow’s leaders in a safe environment with the health and wellbeing a top priority of its students and community. We are disgusted by a recent social media post by one of our school employees. The contents of the post do not reflect the values, culture, and beliefs of Chattanooga Public Schools. Racism is not OK in any form and will not be tolerated at Chattanooga Public Schools," Brown said.
Brown went on to say that their school can and will do better.
“We equally value all of our students regardless of race, color, national origin or gender. We believe we can and will transform our society for the better and it starts each day at school as we teach our youth to treat everyone with love and respect and that all are equal as humans,” Brown said.
7NEWS asked Brown if the counselor is still employed by the district. He could not comment, but a source close to the district said that because of the employee’s first amendment rights, they are legally unable to fire them because of the post. LeGrand said that is unacceptable.
“She should no longer be associated with the school. As of right now, she’s still on the school’s website, which does enrage me. I don’t hold it against the school, I trust they will make the right decision. If not, we will be seeking our education elsewhere," LeGrand said.
LeGrand said there has been a lot of support from the community and she does not believe this is an accurate representation of the Chattanooga that she’s lived in for years.
The Facebook page that posted the comment has since been deleted. 7NEWS reached out to a relative of the person on Facebook seeking comment but did not receive an answer.
Lawton Public Schools confirmed Thursday that the Chattanooga employee also previously worked for LPSS. The district also spoke out against the comment, saying in part “Lawton Public Schools does not stand for racism or bias in any form. We do stand and support equity and equality for all our students and staff. Our district stands for acceptance, love, as well as the safety and well being of all in our care.”
