If you’re looking out the window this afternoon it’s quiet deceiving. While it looks nice and warm with a those blue sunny skies... it is hot! Air temperatures as of 3:30 are currently flirting with 100° across most of the viewing area. Add in dewpoint values in to 60s and 70s... we’re feeling more like 100+ across a good portion of Texoma. Unfortunately the scattered showers and storms later on tonight will not bring us much relief to the heat. Timing of these storms are looking to be between 6MP-10PM for much of the viewing area. A few of these storms could be on the strong to severe side with the top threats being wind gusts & hail. All rain activity will cease by midnight.