LAWTON, Okla. (TNN) -
If you’re looking out the window this afternoon it’s quiet deceiving. While it looks nice and warm with a those blue sunny skies... it is hot! Air temperatures as of 3:30 are currently flirting with 100° across most of the viewing area. Add in dewpoint values in to 60s and 70s... we’re feeling more like 100+ across a good portion of Texoma. Unfortunately the scattered showers and storms later on tonight will not bring us much relief to the heat. Timing of these storms are looking to be between 6MP-10PM for much of the viewing area. A few of these storms could be on the strong to severe side with the top threats being wind gusts & hail. All rain activity will cease by midnight.
Tomorrow is expected to be another scorcher! Afternoon highs are looking to top out for most in the upper 90s to low 100s under sunny skies. The heat index for tomorrow could reach between 105° to 110° across the viewing area.
We hold on to the summer heat through the weekend too. Expect it to be warm, hot, dry and humid. Temperatures will reach the upper 90s so if you find yourself outdoors either at the lake or pool to beat the heat, make sure to have plenty of water and sunscreen!
Early next week the forecast is remaining some what tricky. With the remnants of Tropical Storm Cristobal moving closer to eastern Oklahoma.. the exact track plays a giant role in our how our temperatures & rain chances go. For now, all of the rain activity looks to stay east of I-35 but cloud cover is expected to increase for our eastern counties. For now, we’re still tracking that we’ll remain dry and hot with highs cooling into the low 90s for a couple of days.
Have a great night!
-First Alert Meteorologist Lexie Walker
