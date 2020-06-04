LAWTON, Okla. (TNN) -Good morning Texoma!
There are a few ongoing rain showers out to the west that continue to die out. Those should clear up by 6am. We will then stay dry through the rest of the morning and most of the afternoon. High temperatures today will be in the upper 90s to low 100s. Around 4pm isolated thunderstorms look to develop out in far northwestern Texoma. Those will become scattered as they push southeast into our central counties. There is a slight risk that a few of those storms could be severe, with primary threats of wind and hail. All storm activity should clear up by 2am tomorrow.
Tomorrow afternoon will be another Texoma scorcher. Highs will be in the upper 90s to low 100s under mostly sunny skies.
This weekend will be dry and sunny. High temperatures will be in the mid to upper 90s. Dewpoint temperatures will hold in the mid 60s making conditions humid. If you are outdoors this weekend make sure to have the sunblock and plenty of water.
Next week remnants of tropical storm Cristobal will impact eastern Oklahoma. All rain activity looks to stay east of I-35. We will remain hot and dry with high temperatures in the lower 90s through Wednesday.
-First Alert 7 Meteorologist John Hammersmith
