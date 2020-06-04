There are a few ongoing rain showers out to the west that continue to die out. Those should clear up by 6am. We will then stay dry through the rest of the morning and most of the afternoon. High temperatures today will be in the upper 90s to low 100s. Around 4pm isolated thunderstorms look to develop out in far northwestern Texoma. Those will become scattered as they push southeast into our central counties. There is a slight risk that a few of those storms could be severe, with primary threats of wind and hail. All storm activity should clear up by 2am tomorrow.