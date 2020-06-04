First Alert: Severe Thunderstorm Watch until 10pm

LAWTON, Okla. (TNN) - we’re keeping an eye on Strong Thunderstorms over the Texas panhandle and western Oklahoma. Those storms will form into a complex and will sweep through southwest Oklahoma over the next few hours. There is a slight risk of severe storms. A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WATCH HAS BEEN ISSUED UNTIL 10 PM As the storms pass through, they’ll kick up the winds maybe 30 to 50 miles per hour. The strongest storms could produce quarter to nickel-sized hail. We’ll probably have storms on the radar in one form or another through midnight.
The late-night storms will be mainly over north Texas. Skies should clear out toward morning and morning lows will be near 70 degrees. Friday will likely be our hottest day of the week with sunny skies and south winds at 5 to 15 miler per hour. We’ll be in the low 90s by noon. Highs will be near 100 degrees. The weekend will be sunny with comfortable mornings and hot afternoons. Winds will be south at 10 to 15 miles per hour, highs will be in the mid to upper 90s
John Cameron, First Alert Meteorologist
