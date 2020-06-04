First Alert: Severe Thunderstorm Watch until 10pm

The late-night storms will be mainly over north Texas. Skies should clear out toward morning and morning lows will be near 70 degrees. Friday will likely be our hottest day of the week with sunny skies and south winds at 5 to 15 miler per hour. We’ll be in the low 90s by noon. Highs will be near 100 degrees. The weekend will be sunny with comfortable mornings and hot afternoons. Winds will be south at 10 to 15 miles per hour, highs will be in the mid to upper 90s