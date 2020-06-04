Health officials continue to emphasize testing, contact tracing as state opens up

LAWTON, Okla. (TNN) - With the state opening up, and the large gatherings taking place, Regional Health Department Director Brandie Combs says it's important for COVID-19 precautions to remain a priority.
Combs said testing is readily available and they have multiple ways of doing it, which she hopes gets people who are concerned to stop by.
Another important piece to the puzzle is contact tracing.
Combs said they have staff members making calls every day, trying to track down anyone who has been in contact with the virus.
The only issue is that relies on those who tested positive to provide accurate information on who they have been in contact with.
“Even with social distancing, things being closed down, this virus still spread. Now that we are open, there is no reason to think this virus isn’t going to spread, possibly even faster than before," said Brandie Combs.
Combs also wanted to mention that she has heard of Contact Tracing scams... so if you receive a call from the health department, they will never ask for your social security, or bank account information.
