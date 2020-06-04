Lawton Police investigating late night Wednesday shooting

The Lawton Police Department is investigating after a woman was shot.
By Chase Scheuer | June 4, 2020 at 7:46 AM CDT - Updated June 4 at 7:46 AM

LAWTON, Okla. (TNN) - The Lawton Police Department is investigating after a woman was shot.

This happened just before 10 Wednesday night on the 2600 Block of Southwest H Avenue.

Officers responded to reports of a shooting and that's when they found the woman.

She was taken to Comanche County Memorial Hospital.

Numerous witnesses were taken to the station for questioning.

As of 4:00 Thursday morning, police were still on scene.

This is a developing story and we’ll keep you updated as we learn more.

