Lawton Police investigating late night Wednesday shooting

LAWTON, Okla. (TNN) - The Lawton Police Department is investigating after a woman was shot.
This happened just before 10 Wednesday night on the 2600 Block of Southwest H Avenue.
Officers responded to reports of a shooting and that's when they found the woman.
She was taken to Comanche County Memorial Hospital.
Numerous witnesses were taken to the station for questioning.
As of 4:00 Thursday morning, police were still on scene.
This is a developing story and we’ll keep you updated as we learn more.
