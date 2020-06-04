Lawton teen saved from drowning on Lake Lawtonka

LAWTON, Okla. (TNN) - Caleigha Grant was flown to the Children's Hospital in OKC late last night, a few hours after nearly drowning while swimming on Lake Lawtonka.
The first person to jump into action was Rosie Ward, who coincidentally just finished a CPR course in college.
"I heard people scream Call 911, we need help, " said Rosie Ward.
At this point, Grant’s family had already pulled her out of the water and on the raft, where they did the first rounds of CPR.
Her family says at the hospital, the doctors there credit her still being alive to her family members quick action in the water.
Ward said she quickly swam out to Caleigha, where the family, now joined by off duty nurse Alyssa Murray, were continuing compression.
“I went out, grabbed the raft and pulled them in and said you all need to get her on flat ground, or CPR won’t work," said Ward.
She was still unconscious when she was taken to shore.
Murray took her off the raft, and began giving more chest compressions until Medicine Park EMT’s arrived.
“I did two rounds, and she finally came.. I got her pulse back,” said ER Nurse Alyssa Murray.
Murray said she was thankful for her training, as this life saving scenario didn’t come with the normal tools and help she has in the ER.
“It’s almost like you black out, and your focus is just the patient. It’s just your natural instincts kick in.. and you have to save a life," said Murray.
Grant’s family said she has an auto-immune disorder that causes seizures... and they believe an episode played a role in her near-drowning.
“They think what happened is that she had a seizure and went under. They weren’t sure how long she was under, but she had blue lips,” said Murray.
With Ward, Murray and one of Grant’s family members all CPR certified, Murray said this obviously wasn’t the best case, but it could have been much worse.
Murray credits the family for being there first, and getting her out of the water, initially providing CPR.
“She was just lucky they knew what to do,” said Murray.
Medicine Park Fire Chief David McCoy said he appreciates their help, and that people were willing to help someone as soon as they heard it was needed.
The family thankfully confirmed she is in stable condition, though they had to intubate her for the water in her lungs, and severe pain in her chest from the compressions.
The Medicine Park Police Chief says the EMT who helped, Kim Shelby, plans to visit her on Friday.
