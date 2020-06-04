Local non-profit selling George Floyd signs to raise awareness and fund future clinic

LAWTON, Okla. (TNN) - A Lawton nonprofit has come up with a way to raise awareness for what they say is a lack of justice in the black community.
School of Athens President Michael McGill said by placing an I stand for George Floyd sign in your front yard, it will show your support for the black community.
“By putting a sign in our yard we can show people this house does not stand for injustice or any types of human rights violations this house stand with you and we are here to support you in any way shape or form," said McGill.
That’s the message McGill is wanting to get out.
He started with 12 signs giving them out to his friends and family, after the sign was shared on Facebook there was a demand for more.
“We didn’t expect the impact to be as large as it was. We just wanted people to protest in the way it was best for them," said McGill.
The signs are 15-dollars and are hand-delivered to Lawton residents who place an order.
All proceeds will go towards a future civil and humans rights clinic that will provide free health care assistance.
“We just have to get the ticks and the times and people to donate it and get the community out," said McGill.
Vice President Brandon Caminero said this is just the beginning of what the School of Athens is doing to raise awareness.
“Wanting to be more involved in the community and have the community come together as one because this is a terrible thing that happened and I believe it affects all of us," said Caminero.
