Marlow confirms Fourth of July parade, events will happen as planned

MARLOW, Okla. (TNN) - The City of Marlow announced their annual Old Fashioned Fourth of July Celebration is still on schedule.
Typically visited by thousands, the only minor changes deal with time.
The parade will begin fifteen minutes earlier, at 9AM, to give people more time to make it over to the park for opening ceremonies at 10 AM.
They also announced fireworks will take place at 9:30 PM instead of 10.
Both of those changes will remain going forward.
City Administrator Jason McPherson said city officials studied available coronavirus data extensively -- as the pandemic has forced fourth of July celebrations to be cancelled across the country.
The Parade Board has a meeting planned for Thursday -- and we’ll bring you the latest if they change plans.
