SWOK cyclists celebrate World Bicycle Day

LAWTON, Okla. (TNN) - On World Bicycle Day, the Dryburg family started it off with a thirty mile ride, joined by some of their fellow SWOK riding buddies.
They said a few years ago, there wasn’t even a community to share it with.
“It’s grown so much, especially with COVID, more and more people are bicycling, and buying bikes they can’t keep them in stock. It’s great to see people riding,” said Pat Dryburg.
Even more than social aspect, they said another reason to cycle is the workout it provides.
“I’ve been riding about six years, I love it. I’ve lost about 70 lbs. My skin feels so much better, I feel like I look younger. It’s made a world of difference for me,” said Helena Dryburg.
With cycling becoming more popular, avid cyclist and deputy city manager Richard Rogalski said he’s proud to have been part of the progress.
“We’ve made large strides to becoming more bikeable, more bikeable and walkable. We now have bike routes, you can get around town. They are mostly shared lanes, and I think people are getting used too them. I also see more and more cyclists,” said Deputy City Manager Richard Rogalski.
But the Dryburgs said some work can still be done on awareness, because by law, cyclists aren’t allowed on the sidewalk.
“You get some drivers that yell at you, say all kinds of mean things to you. Saying you aren’t allowed on the road, but that’s the law, we are allowed, we are supposed to be on the road,” said Pat Dryburg.
Those issues for them only happen in the city... plus they said they prefer to get on the roads towards Grandfield, Chattanooga and on Ft. Sill, but there’s one area they can’t get enough of.
“Riding through the mountains, it’s the perfect place to ride. We enjoy climbing Mt. Scott. I know that’s pretty severe. It’s a lot more fun coming down though.”
The Dryburg’s do run a facebook group for cyclists... they lead rides at least 3-4 times a week, and have rides for all levels.
