Walters community honors George Floyd with candlelight vigil

WALTERS, Okla. (TNN) - People in Walters came together tonight for a vigil for peace and equality.
Two members of the band East Cache Creek played music and guests planned to speak about justice for George Floyd.
Among the signs posted at the vigil, one stated "It is not enough to be silently non racist."
The Walters Police Department, Cotton County Sheriff's Office and Emergency Management blocked off streets around the event to keep people safe.
They also provided security around perimeter.
