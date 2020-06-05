Chattanooga School Board to vote on employee accused of racist comment

LAWTON, Okla. (TNN) -The Chattanooga School Board will decide whether to accept the resignation of a guidance counselor accused of racist comments.
The agenda for the board’s next meeting includes a vote on accepting the counselor’s resignation.
The employee drew widespread criticism over the post, which was made in a thread about former NFL quarterback Colin Kaepernick.
Chattanooga Public Schools’ previously said the post does not reflect the district’s beliefs or values.
