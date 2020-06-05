Elgin Community Library kicks off summer reading program

LAWTON, Okla. (TNN) - COVID-19 has forced the Elgin Community Library to make some changes to keep their annual summer reading program going.
Librarian Leslie Durham said each year the library comes up with a new theme for the Summer Reading Program and books, and events are tied together to keep kids engaged.
“Last week we had extreme animals come and then the next three weeks we have the Inspyral Circus which is a girl that does hula hoops. The next week we have Marty Tipton the Oklahoma kid and he does trick roping and tells cowboy tales. The last week we have Mad Science coming," said Durham.
Durham said readers usually meet once a week during the six-week program.
But they aren’t able to do that this year, because of COVID-19 restrictions.
“So we have made packets up and some of the information comes from the Oklahoma Depart of Libraries and then we supplement them with other books that we felt worked with the fairy-tale theme just to make it a bigger packet and we have packets from birth to adults," said Durham.
Linda Clark has two kids that participate in the Summer Reading Program and she said the book packets were a great idea.
“It’s a variety and not the same thing so they get don’t bored and it’s quick,” said Clark.
For every six books the kids read, they get to pick a prize from a treasure box but with COVID restrictions, they aren’t able to do that either.
“We came up with a spinning wheel and wrote different things on there. Now the kids can spin and win whatever that one prize is and that will prevent a lot of rummaging in the treasure box," said Durham.
The library still has not decided what the prize will be for the kid who reads the most books.
