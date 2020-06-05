By early Saturday morning, lows will be very mild... only dipping into the low and mid 70s. The weekend forecast calls for conditions suitable for July... not June! We still hold on to the the upper 90s both days with heat index values potentially reaching near 105° both days for some areas across Texoma. So if you find yourself outdoors at the lake or pool to beat the heat, make sure to have plenty of water with you along with finding some sort of shade to cool off.