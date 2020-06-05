LAWTON, Okla. (TNN) -
Good Friday afternoon Texoma! Today was another hot one for sure. Air temperatures were in the upper 90s with feel like temperatures ranging from 98° to 106° across Texoma. For the rest of this evening, you can expect a very muggy and warm evening. By 6PM we’ll only cool into the mid to upper 90s under southeast winds at 10 to 15mph. Expect those clear skies with temperatures only falling into the upper 80s by 9PM.
By early Saturday morning, lows will be very mild... only dipping into the low and mid 70s. The weekend forecast calls for conditions suitable for July... not June! We still hold on to the the upper 90s both days with heat index values potentially reaching near 105° both days for some areas across Texoma. So if you find yourself outdoors at the lake or pool to beat the heat, make sure to have plenty of water with you along with finding some sort of shade to cool off.
We are keep an eye on Tropical Storm Cristobal spinning around in the gulf of Mexico. For now, rain chances are looking to stay east of I-35 on Monday but we can expect an increase in clouds during this time. Temperatures will also drop to somewhat normal during early next week. Most of the viewing area will top out in the low 90s.
Have a great evening & a better weekend!
-First Alert Meteorologist Lexie Walker
