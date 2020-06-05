LAWTON, Okla. (TNN) -Good morning Texoma!
Showers and storms are moving out this morning, and sunshine will be moving in. This afternoon skies will be clear, temperatures will be hot, and conditions will be muggy. Highs this afternoon will be in the upper 90s to low 100s. Winds will be light out of the south at 5-15mph.
Tomorrow afternoon high temperatures will again be in the upper 90s to low triple digits. It will be great lake and pool weather. Always remember to stay hydrated and keep the sunblock handy if you are outdoors this weekend.
Sunday afternoon more sunshine is expected and temperatures will be in the mid to upper 90s.
Monday afternoon cloud cover will build into out eastern counties, while western Texoma deals with mostly sunny skies. High temperatures will be in the mid 90s.
Tuesday afternoon a cold front will move in a drop highs into the lower 90s. High temperatures will stay in the low to mid 90s through next Thursday.
-First Alert 7 Meteorologist John Hammersmith
