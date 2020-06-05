Peaceful protest in Lawton for music video

LAWTON, Okla. (TNN) - Friday evening saw a night of music and peace in Lawton.
Dozens gathered near Liberty Lake to help musical artist Christian Lane, who has ties to Lawton, record a video for a new song. Many of those who took part wore Black Lives Matter shirts and held signs calling for justice for George Floyd. They marched for a block next to Liberty Lake to record part of the video.
Lawton Police Chief James Smith was on hand, and officers blocked off a few roads to keep out traffic. Everything wrapped up around 8:30 p.m.
