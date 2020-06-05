Sunny, hot weather as Cristobal moves north

LAWTON, Okla. (TNN) - The weekend forecast calls for something more like early July than early June. Under clear skies, Morning lows will be in the low 70s. Saturday will be sunny and hot with south winds at 5 to 15. We’ll be in the low 90s by noon. Highs will be in the upper 90s. Sunday will be sunny and hot with a south wind. Winds are expected to become more northerly early next week which might help bring temperatures down a bit.