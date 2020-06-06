Bull fighter, rider talk Liberty National Bank PRCA Rodeo Xtreme Bulls Tour in Lawton

LAWTON, Okla. (TNN) - Saturday was the final night of the Liberty National Bank PRCA Rodeo Xtreme Bulls Tour in Lawton.
The top 50 PRCA Bull Riders and more than 50 other riders competed at LO Ranch Arena over the two day event.
Three-time WNFR Bullfirghter, Nate Jestes, said this weekend was a great first competition back since the start of the coronavirus pandemic.
“It’s been great. I mean, this is our first one back since all these rodeos started being cancelled with everything that’s been going on. So it feels good to be back, and it’s great to be here in Lawton," said Jestes.
Around 70 bull riders competed Friday and another 50-60 did on Saturday. Four-Time PRCA World Champion Bull Rider, J.W. Harris, said he is grateful so many were able to come out to the event.
“It’s just good to get back to some sense of normal," said Harris. "A big thanks to Lawton, especially Maury Tate and Frontier Rodeo Company for taking so many guys, you know, I mean they didn’t turn anybody away so we could all come do what we love.”
In the past this event has been held at the Great Plains Coliseum, but due to social distancing concerns it was moved to the LO Ranch Arena.
