Expect the 90 degree temperatures until 8PM tonight. Sunset tonight is at 8:44PM. We'll stay dry, clear and calm throughout this evening and through Sunday morning. Temperatures will dip into the low 70s by morning with more heat and humidity once again tomorrow. Plenty of sunshine for Sunday with highs rising into the mid 90s. Hot weather stays with us until Monday with highs will rise into the upper 90s. Expect a slight increase in clouds on Monday due to Tropical Storm Cristobal, which is currently in the Gulf of Mexico. As of the latest update, it's looking to make landfall in Louisiana by tomorrow. As it moves north, the track of the system seems it'll pass from south of north in central Arkansas on Monday.