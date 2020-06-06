The summer-like heat continues through tomorrow. Plenty of sunshine for Sunday with highs rising into the mid 90s. Hot weather will continue through early next week. Highs will rise into the upper 90s for Monday and there will be a slight increase in clouds during this time as well. Due to Tropical Storm Cristobal, which is currently in the Gulf of Mexico. As of the latest update, it’s looking to make landfall in Louisiana by tomorrow. As it moves north, the track of the system seems it’ll pass from south of north in central Arkansas on Monday, where previously it had a western push near the eastern portion of state.