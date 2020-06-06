LAWTON, Okla. (TNN) -
Good morning & happy Saturday Texoma! Today is expected to be another hot one! Air temperatures will rise into the upper 90s with a few low 100s sprinkled in across the region. Factor in the sunshine & humidity, it will be feeling closer to 96° to 101° just depending on where you are in Texoma. So whether you’re a pool, lake or stay inside with the A.C. running kind of person, find some sort of relief to the heat today. If you do find yourself outdoors, stay hydrated with plenty of water, take frequent breaks in the shade and don’t forget to pack the sunscreen!
The summer-like heat continues through tomorrow. Plenty of sunshine for Sunday with highs rising into the mid 90s. Hot weather will continue through early next week. Highs will rise into the upper 90s for Monday and there will be a slight increase in clouds during this time as well. Due to Tropical Storm Cristobal, which is currently in the Gulf of Mexico. As of the latest update, it’s looking to make landfall in Louisiana by tomorrow. As it moves north, the track of the system seems it’ll pass from south of north in central Arkansas on Monday, where previously it had a western push near the eastern portion of state.
As it does moves north, rain chances are looking best for eastern Oklahoma as a whole, east of I-35. Expect mostly cloudy to partly cloudy skies in east, with mostly sunny skies in western Texoma. Winds during this time will also shift northerly, which is going to cool us down just a bit through mid week. Highs are only going to reach the low 90s!
Wednesday and Thursday morning will be slightly cooler for this time of year with overnight lows in the low 60s. Aside from these two days, as an upper level ridge builds into the southern plains this’ll allow for temperatures to remain above normal for mid-June throughout most of next week.
Have a great weekend!
-First Alert Meteorologist Lexie Walker
