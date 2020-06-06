Garage sale funds to benefit summer reading program

ELGIN, Okla. (TNN) - The Elgin Community Library held a garage sale Saturday morning to raise funds for its summer reading program.
Friends of the library started setting up at seven o’clock and were quickly greeted by folks eager to shop for items that were generously donated by members of the community.
“It means a lot because it’s really there way of saying they support the library. These libraries do so much for these communities, and this is a way for the people to give back to the library. It was things people didn’t want anymore, or didn’t have room, so it’s great that they donated it to us,” said Jeanne Cook, the event coordinator.
In total, this garage sale brought in 950 dollars for the library program.
Friends of the library have been collecting donations for the last week.
The funds raised will go to buying books and prizes along with bringing in speakers for the summer reading program.
The program is free and is held every Tuesday morning at 10:30 at Osborne Park in Elgin.
