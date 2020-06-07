Altus community members march in honor of George Floyd

ALTUS, Okla. (TNN) - Community members assembled at Western Oklahoma State College to protest the death of George Floyd.
At 5:30 p.m. around 100 people gathered, including Altus Police officers, Highway Patrol and members of the fire and sheriff’s department.
The march proceeded from the college, down Main Street past the county courthouse, ending at City Hall where an assembly then took place.
Several people spoke, focusing on their own experiences with racism, and how that has impacted them and their family members.
