Community members gather for city wide BBQ

LAWTON, Okla. (TNN) - Members of the Lawton community gathered Sunday afternoon at Elmer Thomas Park to enjoy a community Barbecue.
More than 100 people were there, with the goal to help unite the community through conversation between peers, games music... and of course free food.
Some of those in attendance included Mayor Stan Booker, Police Chief James Smith and city council woman Onreka Johnson.
It was organized by community members, with most of the planning done on community facebook pages.
Organizers said they hope this becomes an annual event.
