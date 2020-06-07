LAWTON, Okla. (TNN) -
Well today was another day with 90° temperatures... the good news is some relief to this humidity is expected over the next couple of days.The major influence for this change is Tropical Storm Cristobal. While it hasn’t made official landfall in Louisiana yet it will later this afternoon. Looking at our current set up, it consists of high pressure off towards the west with a giant upper-level ridge reaching up to the Dakota’s. This ridge has been the reason for the heat & humidity that we’ve seen over the past week. What will become the remnants of Cristobal, it’ll moves north- northeast, allowing for this ridge to weaken and move slightly eastward on Tuesday.
Following this, a cold front will move through Texoma by then. We looked fairly capped at this time, so this will limit any potential for convention with the cold front. A cooler, at least relatively, air mass is expected behind the cold front so by Wednesday highs will be closer to seasonal for this time of year. We’ll be back into the upper 80s and low 90s but one very noticeable thing you’ll be able to point our is the dew point temperatures will drop from the 60s & 70s into the 30s & 40s! As the cold front passes by, we’ll see very breezy northwest winds behind it. Sustained at 15 to 25mph with gusts nearing 40mph. With the breezy conditions, warm temperatures and drier air mass expected.. critical fire danger is a result for Tuesday afternoon.
Unfortunately the drier and cool-ish weather is very short lived. Looking beyond Wednesday hot weather is expected to return. Temperatures will return back into the mid 90s under a mix of sun & clouds.
-First Alert Meteorologist Lexie Walker
