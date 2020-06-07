Following this, a cold front will move through Texoma by then. We looked fairly capped at this time, so this will limit any potential for convention with the cold front. A cooler, at least relatively, air mass is expected behind the cold front so by Wednesday highs will be closer to seasonal for this time of year. We’ll be back into the upper 80s and low 90s but one very noticeable thing you’ll be able to point our is the dew point temperatures will drop from the 60s & 70s into the 30s & 40s! As the cold front passes by, we’ll see very breezy northwest winds behind it. Sustained at 15 to 25mph with gusts nearing 40mph. With the breezy conditions, warm temperatures and drier air mass expected.. critical fire danger is a result for Tuesday afternoon.