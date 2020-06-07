Stephens Co. law enforcement hosts fourth annual Cops and Bobbers fishing tournament

LAWTON, Okla. (TNN) - It's free fishing weekend in Oklahoma.
Anyone without a license can get toss their line in the water. The Duncan police department along with the Stephens County Sheriff’s office, Highway Patrol and the Oklahoma Wildlife Department put on their Cops and Bobbers fishing tournament.
Around 100 kids participated in the fourth annual event at Lake Humphreys.
Awards were given for biggest fish, smallest fish and most fish.
“I think this is one of the best things for them to do. Bunch of the kids now stay inside, play video games, watch TV. We are getting them outside, doing an activity they can do for the rest of their lives. I’ve seen a lot of smiles today, they are all having a good time. Some people caught their first fish today, so that’s pretty exciting for them," said DPD Officer Chisholm Hale.
In addition to making sure everyone had a good time, it was also a chance for law enforcement to interact with kids in a relaxed environment.
“It’s so the kids can be around us, and not be scared of us, not have to worry when they see. We are just like them, we can play and fish with them just like anyone else," said Hale.
Copyright 2020 Texoma News Network. All rights reserved.