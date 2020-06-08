Cold front brings strong winds, break from summer heat

LAWTON, Okla. (TNN) - After another sunny and warm Monday, there’s good news on the way in the form of a cold front that will arrive in Texoma Tuesday morning and help take the edge off of the summertime Heat. The remnants of tropical storm Cristobal are swirling over the ark-la-tex now. And, while we could see some clouds from time to time, any significant rain will remain to the east of Texoma.
Just after sunrise, a cold front will sweep through Texoma. Behind that front we get strong Northwest winds. By late morning, winds will be strong out of the Northwest at 20 to 30 miles per hour. In fact, a wind advisory is in effect for much of Southwest Oklahoma. The biggest benefit from the front is it will help take the edge off of the summertime Heat. High temperatures will be in the mid-to-upper 80s across much of Southwest Oklahoma and western North Texas. unfortunately the break from the summer heat will be short-lived. temperatures are expected to return to the mid-90s by late week, then to the upper 90s by the weekend. There are no significant chances for rain in the First Alert 7 day forecast.
John Cameron, First Alert Meteorologist
Copyright 2020 Texoma News Network. All rights reserved.