Cold front brings strong winds, break from summer heat

Just after sunrise, a cold front will sweep through Texoma. Behind that front we get strong Northwest winds. By late morning, winds will be strong out of the Northwest at 20 to 30 miles per hour. In fact, a wind advisory is in effect for much of Southwest Oklahoma. The biggest benefit from the front is it will help take the edge off of the summertime Heat. High temperatures will be in the mid-to-upper 80s across much of Southwest Oklahoma and western North Texas. unfortunately the break from the summer heat will be short-lived. temperatures are expected to return to the mid-90s by late week, then to the upper 90s by the weekend. There are no significant chances for rain in the First Alert 7 day forecast.