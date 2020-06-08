COVID-19 at the Comanche Co. Detention Center and the available data explained

LAWTON, Okla. (TNN) - When you visit the state Health Department’s website, and check for COVID-19 updates, often times those numbers can be confusing.
Especially in Comanche County... which is still in the midst of an outbreak at the detention center.
“Right now, we have 57 individuals still testing positive. We have 87 individuals who have tested positive and are now testing negative,” said Brandie Combs.
These numbers also include some of the inmates who tested negative, were bused to either North Fork in Sayre or Mabbel Basset in McCloud and then tested positive.
"When we have a positive case there, they are brought back to the detention center, and it's considered the sort of hot zone."
Combs said for a normal COVID-19 recovery, the state is looking for specific criteria.
"A certain time from their test date, not exhibiting any symptoms, they aren't hospitalized and of course they have not died."
Combs said most of those don’t work for these inmates, which forced the state to choose a new way of determining it.
"Recovered for this particular outbreak facility means they tested positive at least once, and tested negative since then.
She said all of that same information is collected on a daily bases, but many being asymptomatic forced the change.
“We are talking about an age group that is relatively healthy, and they aren’t showing symptoms like they would in along term facility, or even the general public.”
We did check with the Department of Corrections, as the contract between them and the county is set to expire on Wednesday.
They were not able to confirm whether or not it would be extended, but they did say they are continuing to assess it throughout the week.
