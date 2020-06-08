COVID-19 outbreak inside Lawton nursing and rehab center

LAWTON, Okla. (TNN) - The Willow Park nursing home in Lawton is dealing with a COVID-19 outbreak inside the facility.
The facility originally reported four cases Friday.
We learned they now had one COVID related death, plus 12 active cases among residents and 2 active cases among staff members.
Eric Schussler, with Willow Park Corporate said as of Monday, all of those positive residents were moved into a wing of their own.
He said they also dedicated staff members to the COVID wing, and they only interact with residents who have tested positive.
They are still waiting on more test results...and have limited facility access to essential personnel only.
