Tonight a cold front will move into Texoma. Accompanying the front will be strong winds out of the northwest at 15-30mph. Gusts tomorrow afternoon will be into the 40s. Also behind the front, will be dryer air and cooler temperatures. This will drop highs to around 90 on Tuesday and 91 on Wednesday. Dewpoint temperatures will drop into the 40s, so we get to say goodbye to the humidity for awhile.