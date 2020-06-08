LAWTON, Okla. (TNN) -Good morning Texoma!
It's mild and muggy start to your day with temperatures in the lower 70s and dewpoints only a few degrees cooler. High temperatures this afternoon will top out in the mid to upper 90s and lower 100s. Lots of sunshine is expected along with some lingering humidity.
Tonight a cold front will move into Texoma. Accompanying the front will be strong winds out of the northwest at 15-30mph. Gusts tomorrow afternoon will be into the 40s. Also behind the front, will be dryer air and cooler temperatures. This will drop highs to around 90 on Tuesday and 91 on Wednesday. Dewpoint temperatures will drop into the 40s, so we get to say goodbye to the humidity for awhile.
High temperatures will return to the mid 90s for the end of the week, and upper 90s by the weekend. This weekend is when we will see dewpoint temperatures return to the mid 60s causing humid conditions throughout Texoma.
-First Alert 7 Meteorologist John Hammersmith
Copyright 2020 Texoma News Network. All rights reserved.