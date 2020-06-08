Local Artist planning music video shoot leads to riot rumors

LAWTON, Okla. (TNN) - Rumors of a riot shut down several Lawton businesses last Friday prompting some to board up their windows.
Local Rap Artist Christian Lane better knows as C-Lane said he was highly upset when he received several screenshots saying he was going to start a riot in his hometown.
“At first I was angry, it kind of hurt my feelings because I didn’t understand where all of it was coming from. They was bringing up my past and I haven’t been in any trouble since 2010 and I paid my dues,” said Lane.
Lane said someone even sent him a statement that seemed to come from the Lawton Police Department about a riot that was going to stretch from the Lawton View area to the police department.
His goal was to gather the community to join in his music video to show unity.
He said you can’t always believe the hype on social media.
“You should never judge a book by it’s cover or judge what people been through and use it against them. You shouldn’t listen to rumors you should always go to the source, fact check, do your research," said Lane.
Brandi Sims with the Lawton Fort Sill Chambers of Commerce says these are some steps you can take to not share false information on social media.
“Reach out the event organizer, reach out to the creator of the post and find out the information you want to know ask questions. Is this a real event, is this a real occurrence that’s happening, is this a true threat get that information and you’ll be surprise to find that people are very responsive about what they are sharing or posting or where the got the information from,” said Sims.
Lane said despite those rumors he still decided to shoot the video to prove the rumors wrong.
“The video shot was awesome man it was love everyone that came out showed me that they were courageous and that they were standing with me against all odds," said Lane.
