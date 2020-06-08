Warrant issued for Lawton pipe attack

LAWTON, Okla. (TNN) - Lawton police are searching for a woman they say attacked someone with a metal pipe.
Investigators say Danna Sumpter-Odom confronted the victim and accused her of, quote, “messing around” with her husband. She then reportedly attacked the woman with a pipe, hitting her head and body several times. Police say Sumpter-Odom then threw her son into her can and drove off, backing into the victim’s car as she did.
She’s wanted on charges of assault and battery with a dangerous weapon, malicious injury to property and leaving the scene of an accident.
Copyright 2020 Texoma News Network. All rights reserved.