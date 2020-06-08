Warrant issued for woman in Lawton man’s murder

LAWTON, Okla. (TNN) - Police have issued a warrant for a Duncan woman who they say helped a murder suspect last month. Police say Michelle Flores met with David Villanueva in Cache shortly after he killed Shaun Loud in Lawton.
They say he told her the details of the murder and that she took him to her home in Duncan. He stayed there for three days, and Flores reportedly never tried to contact police during that time.
Investigators say instead, she was in contact with people trying to move Villanueva to Mexico.
Flores has been charged with a felony count of Accessory After The Fact.
