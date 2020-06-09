Boys & Girls Club summer camp kicks off next week

LAWTON, Okla. (TNN) - The Lawton Salvation Army Boys and Girls Club summer camp was delayed because of the pandemic but it will officially kick off Monday with some new safety guidelines.
They're going to implementing new rules this summer, such as requiring kids to wash their hands every 45 minutes and wearing masks anytime they leave this building to go on a field trip.
As we head into the summer months, The Salvation Army summer camp is looking to give kids some knowledge.
"You hear about summer reading loss and so it’s really important for us to still include some educational learning and what they’re doing, especially with them being out of school because of the coronavirus. We want them to keep their minds active, keep their imaginations going and just keep them going and learning and socializing with their friends. Everyone talks about self-care for adults, what about for kids? This gives them a place to have that social recreation and still see people their own age and have fun,” said Amanda Nunez, Unit Director for the Boys and Girls Club
The Salvation Army has been following all guidelines to re-open and over the last few weeks say they've been getting a lot of support from people in the community ready for the camp to get started.
"A lot of the kids that were gone during COVID, they were always coming by wanting to know when the club was going to open. The parents were even asking on behalf of the kids, not the parents going I’ve got to get rid of the kids, it was the kids are driving me crazy because they want to come back,” said Major David Robinson.
The kids are coming back to a new camp this year, featuring different classes in things like resume writing, different careers and community service. The camp will also feature weekly field trips...with the staff prepared to safely work with the kids as long as needed.
"Putting safeguards up there gives them something they can continue to come to every day all summer long. If for any reason school gets delayed, we're prepared for summer camp to turn into fall break camp, winter break camp, whatever we need to do to make sure the kids have a safe place to come as long as they need it,” Nunez said.
The camp starts Monday, but registration is already open. You can go to the Boys and Girls Club between 9 a.m. – 4 p.m. To attend, you must pay a $20 annual fee, as well as $40 for each week your child attends. Families sending multiple children to the camp will receive a 50% discount. The camp is open to any child age 5 – 18.
Copyright 2020 Texoma News Network. All rights reserved.