Boys & Girls Club summer camp kicks off next week

"You hear about summer reading loss and so it’s really important for us to still include some educational learning and what they’re doing, especially with them being out of school because of the coronavirus. We want them to keep their minds active, keep their imaginations going and just keep them going and learning and socializing with their friends. Everyone talks about self-care for adults, what about for kids? This gives them a place to have that social recreation and still see people their own age and have fun,” said Amanda Nunez, Unit Director for the Boys and Girls Club