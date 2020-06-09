City of Lawton names new City Attorney

LAWTON, Okla. (TNN) - After months of discussion, Council members have named a new city attorney.
They appointed John Ratliff.
He can begin his position anytime between November 1st and February of next year, upon completion of obligations in the US military.
Ratliff has over 20 years of legal experience, serving as counsel for different levels of the military.
Deputy City Attorney Tim Wilson will continue to serve as Interim City Attorney until Ratliff begins.
Copyright 2020 Texoma News Network. All rights reserved.