LAWTON, Okla. (TNN) -Good morning Texoma!
The cold front looks to arrive around 7am in our western counties. This front will be responsible for strong winds, low humidity, and cooler temperatures. Winds later this morning will turn to the west and then eventually the northwest ranging from 20-30mph with gusts into the 40s. This will bring cool dry air into Texoma. High temperatures today will top out in the mid to upper 80s.
Later this evening winds will begin to die down, but still remain out of the north. North winds are expected to last throughout your Wednesday. This will keep dewpoints in the 40s tomorrow, making conditions very pleasant. Highs tomorrow afternoon will be in the upper 80s to lower 90s.
Thursday afternoon will also be very pleasant with dewpoints in the 40s and 50s. High temperatures will be in the lower 90s.
Friday afternoon high temperatures will begin to make a jump back into the mid to upper 90s under mostly sunny skies.
This weekend summer like heat returns and temperatures will settle into the upper 90s to low 100s.
-First Alert 7 Meteorologist John Hammersmith
