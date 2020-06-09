GRAPHIC: Calf shot, tongue cut out in Comanche County

COMANCHE COUNTY, Okla. (TNN) -A rancher in Comanche County wants others to be aware after he found one of his calves shot dead.
But it’s what someone did to the animal afterwards that has him feeling uneasy.
It’s calving season, and the last thing a rancher wants to find is one of their calves dead. Unfortunately, that’s exactly what Dennis Meyers found over the weekend.
“I heard a cow bawling, and I knew something was wrong,” said Meyers.
And wrong it was. One of his calves had been shot, and it’s tongue cut out.
“It just takes a sick person to do something like this,” said Meyers. “You don’t need to be messing with other peoples stuff and keep your own to your own.”
“If somebody is thinking like that and doing things like that, we need to get them off the streets,” said Comanche County Sheriff Kenny Stradley.
Sheriff Stradley says to solve a case like this, someone has to have seen or heard something.
“It don’t matter what time it is, late at night, seeing somebody driving around,” said Sheriff Stradley. “Please contact us, and let us come out and check it out. We may find these ol’ boys going down the road with these items in their car. We would love to catch these people, because there is something not right with somebody like that.”
Meyers says what he’s most concerned about, is that this happened less than a couple hundred yards from his front door.
“It makes me real uncomfortable, because you kind of feel violated,” said Meyers. “You think somebody’s came on your land and messed with your stuff, and then went on and done whatever. It just bothers you, and makes you feel uneasy.”
He hopes other ranchers will come forward if they’ve had this happen, and encourages everyone to keep a better eye on their animals.
If you have any information regarding this incident, or would like to report anything suspicious, please call the Comanche County Sheriff’s Department.
