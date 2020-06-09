Lawton City Council tables budget, utility rate increase

LAWTON, Okla. (TNN) - City Council decided to table both the budget discussion and potential utility rate increase.
City Manager Michael Cleghorn said the decision was based off new information learned over the past week, which could provide some relief to the budget issues.
He didn’t get into specifics, only that some big changes could be made to the proposed budget.
In the brief budget discussion, Councilman Jay Burk asked for the city to look at ways to eliminate the scheduled furloughs.
Until that happens, council also agreed to furlough themselves in solidarity with other city employees.
Based on the original timeline, council will have no choice but to finalize the budget at their next regular meeting, unless a special meeting is scheduled between now and June 25th.
Copyright 2020 Texoma News Network. All rights reserved.