Local school district planning safe school reopening

LAWTON, Okla. (TNN) - Officials with Lawton Public Schools have started planning for the upcoming school year and are working to open up safely.
State Superintendent Joy Hofmeister said it’s time for school districts to start planning and preparing for the start of the new school year.
“Oklahoma State Department of Education has given a plan called Return To Learn Oklahoma a framework for reopening schools,” said Hofmeister.
Hofmeister said it’s designed to help schools rethink the way they can keep staff and students safe.
“Obviously that would include things like washing hands very regularly throughout the day, building a social distancing end where it’s practical, and even considering wearing a mask on crowed school buses for example where that may make sense," said Hofmeister.
It will be up to individual school districts to use the framework.
Lawton Public School Superintendent Kevin Hime said this upcoming school year will different than others.
“Flexibility it’s going to be the key. One thing you are going to see is us ramping up Lawton Virtually Academy and giving that as an option,” said Hime.
Himes’ said he wants Lawton students to be as comfortable as possible while learning during these hard times.
“Our ultimate goal is to give every parent the option to work with us and make the best decision for their kid," said Hime.
Copyright 2020 Texoma News Network. All rights reserved.