Mayor Booker, City Council members working on details for race relations commission

LAWTON, Okla. (TNN) - The Lawton City Council plans to create a race relations commission.
That’s in addition to a Citizens Advisory Board to create unity between the community and police.
Mayor Stan Booker initiated this item, and he said it’s a decision that will hopefully strengthen the community
“This is a proactive commission that will bring items, get things going, and build race relations,” said Mayor Stan Booker.
While tonight's decision formed a pre-committee, Mayor Booker did hand select City Councilors Onreka Johnson, Allan Hampton and Mary Ann Hankins to help finalize the details.
“These three all studied the social sciences... this is clearly a social issue so it makes sense they be on the committee,” said Mayor Booker.
Ward 5′s Allan Hampton said he’s excited to be apart of this, because in theory, this commission will be able to enact policy changes.
“It becomes political because this board has the ability to set policy, and begin to implement that,” said Allan Hampton.
More than the policy changes, he's excited to help create equality, even in places that might be lacking.
“Anytime we give someone a chance to have equal status, then we are doing what our constitution fulfills, and that’s the right to liberty,” said Hampton.
Last week, members of council and the community helped initiate a citizens advisory board, but the mayor said these groups are aimed at different issues.
“One is working with a broad range, that’s the commission. The advisory board will work directly with the police to increase public trust,” said Mayor Booker.
Another difference is how membership is chosen.
The citizen board is done through an application, while this commission is based on political appointment.
Mayor Booker said by the next council meeting, this pre-committee will have the details mapped out, including the purpose and mission and will begin the appointment of members.
